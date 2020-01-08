Second driver succumbs to injuries following fatal St. Landry Parish collision

PRAIRIE RONDE - Louisiana State Police (LSP) say a Jan. 5 crash that left one person dead and another injured has now resulted in two deaths.

Stephanie Soileau died shortly after the crash, but Richard Mayeux, 45, of Westlake, was injured and later succumbed to his injuries while being treated at an area hospital.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:15, Sunday, Jan. 5 when Soileau, 57, was driving north on LA 103 and failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline. After doing so, her vehicle collided with the Chevrolet Avalanche Mayeux was driving.

Both Soileau and Mayeux were wearing their seatbelts, but they both died as a result of the collision.

LSP, Troop 1 noted that this devastating incident was the first fatal crash of 2020.