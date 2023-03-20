Second coworker arrested after alleged rape at house party

BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she was assaulted by two of her co-workers during a party at one of the men's homes earlier this month.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Richard Bennett is accused of forcing a co-worker to perform sex acts on his back patio after most of the partygoers had left for the night. Arrest records say Bennett and another man, identified Thursday as Charles Towns, took part in the assault while his wife was inside the home just feet away.

The affidavit says Bennett forced the woman to perform oral sex while Towns restrained and fondled her. When Bennett was done, investigators say he "retreated" into his home, leaving the victim alone with Towns.

According to arrest records, Towns then forced the victim to perform oral sex on him. After he failed to get an erection, he allegedly pushed her down and forcibly performed oral sex on her without consent.

Bennett's wife walked outside shortly afterward and saw the victim naked with Towns. She asked both of them to leave her property.

Bennett would later tell his wife he had no involvement in what had happened outside and he was unaware that anyone still around from the party.

The victim said when she returned to work two days later, Bennett told her to keep quiet about the incident and said he would deny any allegations. She then told the workplace's human resources department that she was afraid to return to work because the men were creating a hostile work environment. Towns reportedly admitted to HR that both he and Bennett were involved in the incident but claimed it was consensual.

After this, Towns claims Bennett visited his home and threatened him over what he admitted.

Bennett was arrested late last month and booked on one count of oral sexual battery. Towns was arrested Thursday and booked on charges of sexual battery and second-degree rape.

Both men involved have been fired from their jobs, according to arrest records.