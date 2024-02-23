Second-annual 225 Festival celebrating capital region culture happening Sunday

BATON ROUGE - This weekend will be the 2second annual 225 Festival—an event created by Baton Rouge native Myra Richardson to celebrate the 225 area code on 2/25.

The festival will be jam-packed with food, clothes, artwork, and musical performances. It will take place downtown next to the Capitol. More than 14,000 people attended in 2023 for the inaugural year, and this year, Richardson is expecting even more.

"This year we're taking it up a notch. We have even more performances," Richardson said.

Three separate stages will be on-site with the main stage being used for the top headliners of the day including The Michael Foster Project and the Human Jukebox.

The "Taste of Baton Rouge" stage will feature local chefs giving tips and tutorials on creating some traditional South Louisiana foods, and the "Rising Star" stage will feature several local musicians.

Additionally, there will be dedicated areas for kids and senior citizens.

