SEC releases 2026 baseball schedule

BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the conference baseball schedules for the upcoming 2026 season on Tuesday and LSU will start league play on the road against Vanderbilt.

The Tigers 2026 first four weeks of non-conference play will start in Alex Box Stadium with an opening series against Milwaukee on February 13-15. The Tigers will wrap the non-conference weekend series slate with a three game set against Sacramento State on March 6-8.

The first of ten SEC weekend series will start March 13-15 with that road series at Vanderbilt, and the regular season concludes May 14-16 with a home series against the Florida gators.

The SEC Tournament scheduled for May 19-24 at the Hoover Met.

SEC teams will again play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games.

2026 SEC Baseball Schedule

March 13-15

Alabama at Kentucky

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Auburn at Missouri

South Carolina at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

LSU at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Texas

Texas A&M at Oklahoma

March 20-22

Florida at Alabama

Arkansas at South Carolina

Texas at Auburn

Georgia at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at LSU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Missouri at Tennessee

March 27-29

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Arkansas

South Carolina at Georgia

Kentucky at LSU

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Missouri

Oklahoma at Texas

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

April 2-5 (Thursday-Saturday series indicated with *)

Alabama at Oklahoma*

Arkansas at Auburn*

Ole Miss at Florida*

Georgia at Mississippi State*

Texas at South Carolina*

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M*

Missouri at Kentucky

LSU at Tennessee

April 10-12

Arkansas at Alabama

Kentucky at Auburn

Florida at Georgia

LSU at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Mississippi State

South Carolina at Missouri

Oklahoma at Vanderbilt

Texas at Texas A&M

April 17-19

Alabama at Texas

Georgia at Arkansas

Auburn at Florida

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Ole Miss at Tennessee

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Missouri at Oklahoma

April 24-26

Alabama at Tennessee

Arkansas at Missouri

Oklahoma at Auburn

Texas A&M at Florida

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at South Carolina

LSU at Mississippi State

Texas at Vanderbilt

May 1-3

Vanderbilt at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Texas A&M

Florida at Oklahoma

Missouri at Georgia

Tennessee at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

Mississippi State at Texas

May 8-10

Alabama at South Carolina

Oklahoma at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

Kentucky at Florida

LSU at Georgia

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

May 14-16 (Thursday-Saturday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Arkansas at Kentucky

Georgia at Auburn

Florida at LSU

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

Missouri at Texas

Tennessee at Oklahoma

South Carolina at Vanderbilt