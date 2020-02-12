SEC Network host Paul Finebaum may leave ESPN to create sitcom

Photo: ESPN

BATON ROUGE - College football analyst Paul Finebaum may be leaving his job at ESPN behind to try his hand at developing a television sitcom.

Sports Business Journal is reporting that the host of 'The Paul Finebaum Show' has met with multiple major networks to discuss the creation of a show based on his life.

Finebaum is one of the most outspoken analysts in the college football world and one of the faces of ESPN's SEC Network. His contract with the network is set to expire next summer.

Finebaum may also pursue other opportunities in the sports broadcasting world, according to the report.