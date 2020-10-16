Latest Weather Blog
SEC adjusts kick times for upcoming games, Tigers slide game time back
The SEC is adjusting games in the coming weeks to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of college football due to the COVID-19 outbreaks across its' footpring.
Following the postponement of two games originally scheduled for October 17 the Vanderbilt at Missouri game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12 and the LSU at Florida game of Oct. 17 is rescheduled for Dec. 12.
In addition, the South Carolina at LSU game of October 24 will change game times and is now scheduled for 6 pm CT on ESPN.
Due to an extended pause of team activities for the Florida football program at the advice of health officials, the Missouri at Florida game originally scheduled for Oct. 24 is rescheduled for Oct. 31 and will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel at 6:30 pm CT.
Also, the Kentucky at Missouri game of Oct. 31 is rescheduled for Oct. 24 at 3 pm CT on the SEC Network and the Georgia at Kentucky game of Oct. 24 is rescheduled for Oct. 31 at 11 am CT on the SEC Network.
SEC Football Schedule Adjustments:
- Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
- South Carolina at LSU remains on Oct. 24, changes game time to 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
- Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network
- Missouri at Florida moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on SEC Network Alternate
- Vanderbilt at Missouri moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
- LSU at Florida moves from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, time and network TBA
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge seeing huge spike in domestic violence homicides this year, police...
-
Long lines in Ascension Parish as early voting begins
-
Long lines as expanded early voting opens in Louisiana
-
Police: 2-year-old dead after man's overnight shooting spree; suspect took second child...
-
Police investigating after gunfire erupts during BR funeral service Friday