Sears at Mall of La., last location in the state, planning to shut down

BATON ROUGE - Sears' store at the Mall of Louisiana is planning to shut its doors for good, according to online job postings from the retailer.

Recent postings with an online job recruiter indicate the store is currently hiring temporary workers for the "closing" Baton Rouge location.

The location at the mall, which has been there more than 20 years, is the last Sears location in Louisiana, according to The Advocate. The company has been gradually shuttering stores nationwide for the past several years.