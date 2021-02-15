25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sears at Mall of La., last location in the state, planning to shut down

2 hours 2 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, February 15 2021 Feb 15, 2021 February 15, 2021 2:06 PM February 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sears' store at the Mall of Louisiana is planning to shut its doors for good, according to online job postings from the retailer.

Recent postings with an online job recruiter indicate the store is currently hiring temporary workers for the "closing" Baton Rouge location. 

The location at the mall, which has been there more than 20 years, is the last Sears location in Louisiana, according to The Advocate. The company has been gradually shuttering stores nationwide for the past several years. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days