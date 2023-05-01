81°
Search on for driver who struck, killed bicyclist

May 01, 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Louisiana State Police are asking for assistance in locating the driver of a car that struck and killed a bicyclist last Friday.

Randy Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset, died when he was hit while riding in the 2600 block of La. Hwy. 932. The impact threw Thibodeaux into a ditch, where he was discovered Sunday afternoon by family members searching for him.

The car involved left the scene, but investigators believe it may be a modern steel metallic/gray 2013-15 Honda Accord 2-door. They said the vehicle is likely missing a right side mirror and may have further damage on that side of the car.

A photo of a similar vehicle is shown in this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call LSP Troop I at 337-262-5880.

