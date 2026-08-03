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Fire officials investigating after early morning fire at L'Auberge restaurant
BATON ROUGE — A fire broke out at L'Auberge Casino and Hotel early Monday morning.
According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire was first reported at 1 a.m. and happened inside one of L'Auberge's restaurants.
Firefighters saw flames coming from the roof of the building when they arrived, SGFD said. The fire had spread inside the kitchen's cooking exhaust system and was burning the inside ductwork leading to the roof.
Fire crews put the fire out within about 40 minutes, the fire department said, and the restaurant suffered significant structural damage.
No firefighters were injured in the fire, but EMS took four people to the hospital in stable condition.
SGFD said the fire started in the restaurant kitchen and was accidental.
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