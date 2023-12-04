Search for escaped prisoner in Pointe Coupee Parish ends with recapture in Texas

LOTTIE - An escaped prisoner who was sought over the weekend in Pointe Coupee Parish has been located and recaptured in Texas.

Deputies from Pointe Coupee and Iberville parishes had been searching for an inmate who escaped from custody in Meridian.

According to WTOK, 28-year-old Ryan Young and another inmate escaped law enforcement custody in Meridian on Wednesday. Reporters said the two were being transported for a court appearance. One was recaptured.

On Saturday, law enforcement spotted Young, who led deputies on a chase that ended in a wreck. Deputies searched for hours near Lottie but stopped around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies blocked off Valverda Road in Maringouin near the Pointe Coupee and Iberville parish line. Deputies got a call from a resident who said they saw an unknown black male run out of the back door of a vacant home nearby. After nearly three hours of searching, Young was not found.

On Monday, however, authorities tracked Young to Port Arthur, Texas. He was taken into custody a short time later.

Young was serving 40 years for burglary and theft. He was sentenced in 2015 and had a tentative release date of October 2051.