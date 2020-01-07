Schools on lockdown, residents told to stay indoors after shots fired in New Orleans neighborhood

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A situation in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood has caused four schools to go into lockdown and prompted police to warn all residents in the area.

WWL-TV reports a massive police perimeter was set up in the area around 9:30 a.m.. New Orleans Police said the situation stemmed from the attempted arrests of three suspects caught burglarizing a vehicle.

Large police presence in Lakeview as officers respond to a call for back-up. Reports show an officer tried to arrest 3 people burglarizing a car. Next part is unofficial, but police sources say an officer fired at a suspect when the suspect tried to run that officer over. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/yxQe8Xx1nk — Meghan Kee (@MeghanKeeWWL) January 7, 2020

The station says officers fired shots at the suspects when they charged police in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

One person has been taken into custody at this time. Several roads have been blocked off in the area in an attempt to capture the remaining suspects.