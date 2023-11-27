School system hopes to get about $200,000 for Old Clinton High School

CLINTON - Again Tuesday, school leaders in East Feliciana Parish agreed to try to find someone to buy the Old Clinton High School on Plank Road near downtown.

The building was built in 1903 and has been empty since the 1980's. The school district hopes to sell it to someone interested in renovating the brick building.

"We're hoping that we'll get a successful bidder who will obviously do some major improvements to the building so it can no longer be an eyesore for the community," Superintendent Carlos Sam said in an interview with WBRZ previously.

Tuesday evening, Sam said the school board hopes to get near the appraised value of $202,000 for the school. Bids are sealed and will be opened at a meeting later in February.

Already, no one seemed interested in the property. The first time it was put up for sale not a single bid was filed. Sam hopes the second time will collect serious bids but if not, he said the school board could look into other options for the property. He could not elaborate since no discussions have happened yet and the school system hopes a purchaser will come forward.

