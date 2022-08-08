Latest Weather Blog
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies.
"It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and from what I understand people have been here since 11," said Sherman Jones, a volunteer.
The line of families waiting to receive a bundle of school supplies was wrapped around the building. The event, organized by councilman Daryl Hurst, was originally intended to be able to serve around 500 families.
Within the first hour of the event, the school supplies ran out.
"It also shows the need because they're here," Hurst said.
Although the supplies dwindled quickly, other services remained available for the entire duration of the event, such as free haircuts, free books and food served by Baton Rouge firefighters.
"Having kids start off the school year the right way, so beyond the clothes and school supplies, we wanted to make sure they get their haircuts as well because we don't want them going in the way they left out. We want them coming in with a new look, a new 'do, a new you. Look good, feel good, learn good," Hurst said.
Trending News
The first day of school for students in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8.
