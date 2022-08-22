87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus involved in crash on N Sherwood Forest Drive; no serious injuries reported

2 hours 48 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 8:39 AM August 22, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A bus carrying children to school was involved in a crash near a BREC park Monday morning.

The wreck happened before 8:30 a.m. on N Sherwood Forest Boulevard near the North Sherwood Forest Community Park. The crash reportedly involved at least one other vehicle.

Authorities said roughly 30 children were on board the bus at the time. No one was seriously hurt, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Trending News

Another bus was called to the crash scene shortly before 9 a.m. to bring the children to school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days