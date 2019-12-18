School bus in New Orleans rollover crash was never inspected; driver had no permit

NEW ORLEANS - Several students were hurt when a school bus overturned at the bottom of the I-10 High Rise, Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred just after 7 a.m., on I-10 West near Louisa Street. According to WWL-TV, nine James Singleton Charter School students were injured and taken to area hospitals. At least one child was reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities later revealed that the driver, identified as Chad Rodney, was previously denied a permit in September over a conviction for cocaine possession and should not have been driving the bus.

It was also learned the bus had never been inspected as required under New Orleans school bus safety rules.

The accident resulted in the closure of three westbound lanes and caused heavy delays.

Louisiana DOTD cameras reveal that the bus overturned in the far left lane and was severely damaged on the driver's side cabin area.

Rodney is being cited for careless operation.