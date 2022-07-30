77°
School bus catches fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a neighborhood Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Glen Oaks Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. Video from the scene shows the bus sustained significant damage across its entire frame.
It's unclear what school the bus belongs to or if any children were on board when it caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
A tow truck was called to move the bus out of the neighborhood.
