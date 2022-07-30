77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus catches fire in Glen Oaks neighborhood; no injuries reported

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 4:00 PM September 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to extinguish a school bus that caught fire in a neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Glen Oaks Drive near Silverleaf Avenue. Video from the scene shows the bus sustained significant damage across its entire frame. 

It's unclear what school the bus belongs to or if any children were on board when it caught fire. 

No injuries were reported.

Trending News

A tow truck was called to move the bus out of the neighborhood.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days