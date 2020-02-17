School bus burglarized, band members' belongings stolen during weekend parade performance

BATON ROUGE - A school bus was burglarized while members of Woodlawn High School's marching band performed for a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Saturday.

The break-in happened while the band was marching in the Krewe of Orion parade Saturday night. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson says a number of personal items were stolen, including cell phones.

No other details about the crime have been released at this time.