64°
Latest Weather Blog
School bus burglarized, band members' belongings stolen during weekend parade performance
BATON ROUGE - A school bus was burglarized while members of Woodlawn High School's marching band performed for a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Saturday.
The break-in happened while the band was marching in the Krewe of Orion parade Saturday night. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson says a number of personal items were stolen, including cell phones.
No other details about the crime have been released at this time.