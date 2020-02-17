64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School bus burglarized, band members' belongings stolen during weekend parade performance

6 hours 3 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2020 Feb 17, 2020 February 17, 2020 10:49 AM February 17, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A school bus was burglarized while members of Woodlawn High School's marching band performed for a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Saturday. 

The break-in happened while the band was marching in the Krewe of Orion parade Saturday night. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson says a number of personal items were stolen, including cell phones.

No other details about the crime have been released at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days