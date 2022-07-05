School board says all Livingston Parish students will receive free meals for upcoming school year

LIVINGSTON - The parish's school board announced on June 30 that schools will continue participating in the Community Eligibility Provision program, which will allow all students in the system access to free breakfast and lunch.

According to a news release sent out July 5, the Livingston Parish School Board will continue the CEP program, which is managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Families will not need to submit household meal applications.

Sommer Purvis, the Director of School Food Services for the board, said the parish has been participating in the CEP program since the severe flood in 2016.

"By continuing our partnership with this federal program, we are creating a tremendous savings for our families," Purvis said.

Purvis noted that the CEP reimburses the district for food costs based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals according to their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).