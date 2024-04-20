Scattered showers, thunder through Wednesday

The parade of cold fronts will continue. For this week, expect active weather Tuesday into Wednesday and again for the upcoming weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Tuesday will be the warmest afternoon of the week despite mainly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 72 degrees with southeast winds of 5-10mph. Scattered showers are expected with perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms too. Rain coverage will increase overnight and the cold front slowly slides southward through the region. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 60s.

12PM UPDATE:

Up Next: Rain and thunderstorms are expected along a cold front—especially early on Wednesday. No severe weather is expected. Clouds and showers may straggle behind the boundary well into the afternoon. Expect a break from rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday and early Friday. Highs and lows should not dip too far below average, which is 64 and 43 for this time of year. As we approach the weekend, rain and thunderstorms return thanks to yet another cold front. This one appears to be a slower mover with another steady soak over the course of 48 hours.

THE EXPLANATION:

Zonal to slightly southwest upper level winds will allow moisture to increase through Tuesday. A surface trough will develop across the Gulf Coast and will help to increase showers and thunderstorms around the region. Some positive vorticity advection will help to increase broad lift on Tuesday and of course, lift associated with the front will follow into Wednesday. A broader, longwave trough will then move through the country Wednesday sending a cold front through and into the Gulf of Mexico. Ample moisture will result in widespread showers and with some instability, a thunderstorm or two is possible, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will fall by about 10-15 degrees behind that front. Some lingering low level moisture may not allow a full clearing of clouds behind the fronts. The upcoming weekend looks like another active one, in terms of weather. A trough with areas of energy pin wheeling through will allow for multiple rounds of rain. A steady soak is anticipated, and while worth monitoring, no forecast model is highlighting any particularly concerning rain totals at this time.

