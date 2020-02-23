Scattered Showers for Lundi Gras

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Cloudy skies tonight and 5 to 10 mph winds out of the southeast will keep temperatures mild, as overnight lows will only drop near 55°. A wet Lundi Gras in store, with light morning showers intensifying through the afternoon, peaking between the hours of noon and 5 PM. Instability will be rather low, but there is a chance of experiencing a spotty storm during the afternoon. Showers should begin to taper off through the evening, with rain chances still possible into Tuesday morning. Highs will be reaching near 72° with southeasterly winds between 5 and 15 mph.

Up Next: Lundi and Mardi Gras showers, but then a much drier weather pattern will move in Wednesday and stay through the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

An approaching cold front will slowly crawl toward the Gulf through the day. Light morning showers will intensify through the afternoon and early evening, with overnight showers possible. Highs will be around 72° on Monday. A relatively strong low pressure system will be traveling into Southern Missouri Monday and will continue to lift northeast into Tuesday and Wednesday. This low, along with the departing strong high pressure to our east, will efficiently provide onshore flow to moisten the atmosphere. Showers should be the case through much of the day on Monday, peaking in intensity and storm chances from noon until 5 PM. Rain will still be possible overnight, as the cold front stalls and begins to fall apart as it encroaches into the Gulf. Rain amounts should only amount to .1” to .2”, with higher amount in southwest Mississippi potentially picking up .5”. An arctic air mass will be following closely behind this system on Wednesday, bringing sunny, cold, and breezy conditions across the area. Freezing temperatures expected Wednesday night, with wind chills in the 20s. Sunny skies continue through the weekend, with high temperatures slowly breaking into the mid-60s by Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

