Scam Alert: Think twice before sharing your graduation photos on social media

Photo: Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau

BATON ROUGE - The Better Business Bureau of Baton Rouge is warning high school seniors to be careful about how much information they share online.

In a Wednesday afternoon press release, the Bureau explained that while sharing graduation pictures online can be fun, it may also leave the graduate vulnerable to skilled cyber criminals.

"Scammers or hackers," the press release stated, "who surf through social media sites could see these #Classof2020 or #Classof1980 posts for example, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions."

The Bureau suggested that anyone who has shared pictures and thinks they may have become the target of a scammer should avoid the temptation to play along with any games the scammer might initiate, visit frequented websites as well as banking websites and change their security settings and security questions.

Click here for more information from Baton Rouge's Better Business Bureau.