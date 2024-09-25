Latest Weather Blog
SBA and DSNAP available for residents impacted by Hurricane Francine
DONALDSONVILLE — Two weeks after Hurricane Francine swept through south Louisiana, recovery programs are now available for residents who are still impacted by the storm.
Carlos Cordero lives in Donaldsonville, and he said he still needs help. He said he still has a tarp on his roof from water damage from the storm.
“The ceiling – everything is wet! It’s wet. It’s terrible,” said Cordero.
Residents like Cordero who are still trying to recover from the aftermath of the storm can apply from Disaster Snap.
This program provides families that lost stored food or had severe damage from the storm to meet their basic food needs as they recover.
Residents who live in Ascension, Assumption, St. Mary, St. John, and St. James are eligible to apply for DSNAP.
Businesses are also eligible for help with the Small Business Administration Business Recovery Centers.
The Ascension Credit Union in Donaldsonville serves as a recovery center for Ascension Parish small business owners. They can receive hands-on help with loan application and business planning. The recovery center will provide relief services until Friday, Sept. 27th.
