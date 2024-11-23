Saturday PM Forecast: warming trend starts Sunday, strong cold front arrives on Thanksgiving

After being cool and pleasant the last several days, temperatures will begin to warm, with 80's expected by Monday. Thankfully, the warm conditions will not last all week, as a strong cold front will roll through Thanksgiving day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While it will still be chilly in the overnight hours, lows will begin to rise, with most bottoming out in the middle 40's. Temperatures will also rise during the day. Highs will get to near 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. All things considered, it will still be a pleasant feeling day, great for outdoor plans and activities.

Up Next: Southerly winds will bring in higher moisture content from the Gulf of Mexico Sunday night. This will cause an increase in cloud cover, and limit lows to near 60 degrees. The warming trend does not stop there, as highs will make it to the 80's on Monday. The first of two fronts expected next week will approach the area Monday night, bringing with it some cloud cover, and a few showers. This will be a relatively weak front, so only a minor temperature dip is expected Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will begin to increase again Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of a much stronger cold front. This will bring with it some stormy weather on Thanksgiving, and a big cool down Friday, into the weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Balin

