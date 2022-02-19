Saturday PM Forecast: Warming trend begins with rain returning next week

TONIGHT & TOMORROW



If you are planning on going out to parades around the area this evening, dress for a chilly evening. Overnight temperatures will eventually dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s.



Sunday, we will continue to warm up as highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Clouds will increase through the day, especially in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warm front will move across our area around daybreak Monday. This will create a few showers early in the morning and set the stage for a mild and muggy afternoon. Tuesday - Thursday will continue to hold a low chance for a shower or storm each day with warm afternoons in the 70s and 80s. Our next front likely arrives late Thursday, into Friday. Depending on the strength of the front, we would see a drop in temperatures on the other side of it next weekend. Over the next seven days, locations along and north of the interstates could pick up around an inch of rainfall with lower totals the closer you are to the coast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





