Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: The warmth will stick around for one more day
Temperatures will FINALLY cool down some, after this weekend.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures topped out at 84° this afternoon and we have one more warm day in the forecast. Overnight winds will shift out and more cloud cover will move in holding low temperatures in the upper-60s. Sunday will start with cloudy skies, with warm and humid temperatures. The cold front will push through around lunchtime bringing some isolated showers into the forecast. Temperatures ahead of the front will get into the mid-80s. The northeastern portion of the viewing area is in a level 2/5 slight risk for seeing severe weather, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. The rest of the area is at a level 1/5 marginal risk for seeing severe weather. The front will be out of the area by the evening hours and temperatures will dip down into the low-50s overnight.
Up Next: Starting your workweek, we will be nice and dry and just a little bit cooler. Monday will finally start to see some cooler weather back in the forecast. You will wake up to the 50s for the start of the week. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay cool in the mid-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry time, but the northerly breeze will continue to keep us cool. By Wednesday and Thursday temperatures rise into the 70s, and rain will be moving back in for your St. Patty's Day on Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
