Saturday PM Forecast: Strong to severe storms possible overnight

A line of widespread storms will move in overnight bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain. Isolated severe storms will also be possible, with damaging winds and a brief tornado the main threats.

Severe Weather Threat: Storms will first begin to enter the area around 10-11pm. This line will be racing quickly west to east, eventually leaving the area by 1-2am. These storms will be quite noisy, as frequent lightning will be likely, as well as heavy rain. A level 2/5 or slight risk of severe weather has been posted area wide. This means isolated instances of severe weather are possible. The main threats will be strong, damaging wind gust in excess of 60 mph, and a brief tornado. Most neighborhoods will not see these threats, but a few could. That is why it is best to stay weather aware, and have multiple ways to receive alerts overnight.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Sunday & Beyond: Most of the rain should wrap up by early Sunday morning, though some clouds may hang around and a few light showers could pop up later in the day. Outdoor plans still look good overall with lots of dry stretches. Just be ready for the occasional sprinkle. It’ll be breezy, too, with north winds around 10–20 mph, which might make catching parade throws a bit more of a challenge. Highs will top out in the low 70s.

The beginning of next week looks calm and pleasant. Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday are expected to be mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By the end of the week, temperatures climb into the 80s, and that’s when rain chances start to creep back in.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.