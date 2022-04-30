Saturday PM Forecast: Still plenty of sunshine left this weekend

Enjoy the dry evening, some showers will be popping up throughout the area on Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Today we have seen cloudy skies and hot temperatures. Tonight we will get down into the mid-60s overnight. Not much wind to help cool things down. Waking up tomorrow muggy again and with a higher chance for rain. Most showers and storms are expected in the morning hours. A couple showers could linger throughout the day but most people will begin to see clearing. Clouds hang around for most of the day, and daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

Up Next: Monday morning there will still be a lot of available moisture in our area so clouds are likely to stick around and a stray shower or two could be possible. Temperatures begin to rise to the high-80s during the day and cooling off to the high 60s overnight. Muggy conditions should be moving out. Heading further into the week, we will see more drying and temperatures heating up. Summer like conditions are here. Temperatures flirting with 90° on Tuesday and Wednesday. Your next chance of rain comes into the forecast on Thursday.

