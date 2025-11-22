Saturday PM Forecast: Pleasant finish to the weekend, stronger front next week

A weak front moving through this evening will set the stage for a much more pleasant finish to the weekend. Humidity will tick up briefly early next week, but a major cooldown will follow.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Drier air will filter into the area during the overnight hours. This will allow lows to drop into the mid-50s under mostly clear skies. Because of the lower starting point, highs will stay out of the 80s, and top out in the upper 70s. Lower humidity will also contribute to a very pleasant feel!

Up Next: The break from the muggy conditions will be short-lived, as a warm front moves through on Monday. This will reopen the door to warmer temperatures and higher humidity, with a few spotty showers possible during the day. Rain chances increase overnight and into Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. It will be slow to move through, but should finally pass by midweek. Much cooler air follows, bringing highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s by Thanksgiving.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.