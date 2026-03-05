72-year-old Baton Rouge man gets plea deal deadline in child porn case after 2022 arrest

BATON ROUGE — A 72-year-old massage therapist arrested on child porn and sexual abuse of an animal charges will go to trial in September.

Kevin Lynn Brooks' trial was set in Louise Hines' 19th JDC courtroom during a Thursday meeting concerning a potential plea in Brooks' case. Brooks was given a plea deal during the meeting, which, according to Hines, he will have until May 14 to consider.

If he does not show up on this date and plead guilty, the deal will be taken off the table and the trial will continue as planned on Sept. 21.

Brooks was arrested in June 2022 after a contractor doing work at his home allegedly stumbled upon disturbing images on his computer.

Police said Brooks was a massage therapist who worked out of his home. The contractor said Brooks had referenced having a toy chest filled with "trophies" from his favorite clients. The investigators said that after initially finding material on Brooks' computer, they later found 127 photos and 15 videos on his cell phone. They also reported finding 21 images involving animals.