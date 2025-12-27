Saturday PM Forecast: One last warm day, multiple freezes next week

We will have one more day with temperatures in the 80s before a significant cold front. Multiple freezes are expected next week, with some even seeing the 20s.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expects lows in the lower 60s with patchy fog developing late. Any fog will lift and burn off around 9-10 am. Highs will reach into the lower 80s during the day under partly sunny skies. As moisture values increase ahead of the front, isolated showers and thunderstorms will occur in the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts will be on the lighter side.

Up Next: The cold front will finally pass through in the pre-dawn hours on Monday, first bringing a quick-hitting line of showers, and maybe a thunderstorm. Temperatures will drop during the day, with a high near 54 degrees occurring in the morning. Although we will start out cloudy, partly sunny skies emerge by the afternoon. Expect multiple freezes in a row for the rest of the week. The coldest morning will be on Wednesday, as many will see the 20s. Highs will only top out in the 40s Tuesday, with gradual warming through Saturday.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.