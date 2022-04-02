Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Nice end to the weekend, storms return next week
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
Clear skies overnight will set up for a really nice Sunday. The morning will start off cool with temperatures in the low 50s, eventually warming into the low 80s in the afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another system is expected to impact our area overnight Monday, through Tuesday afternoon. A few storms that develop could be strong to severe, with the main concern being damaging winds. This will not be as potent of a system as what we saw this past Wednesday. Once this system exits by Tuesday night, we will get to enjoy some nice weather to round out the new week. Temperatures will actually fall below average next weekend, with morning lows that could be in the upper 30s for some.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
