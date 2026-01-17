Saturday PM Forecast: Multiple nights in a row with sub-freezing temperatures

After yet another cold front passage, temperatures will decrease even more! Expect multiple nights in a row with sub-freezing conditions.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Well if you were hoping for some light snow tonight, you are out of luck. Still, it is not completely impossible that a few flurries fall after dark, but these would hardly be noticeable. More likely than not, all the moisture exits, and nothing at all happens. It will get very cold though, with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will clear before daybreak, leading to a sunny day. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, but winds gusting 15-20 mph will make that feel chillier!

Up Next: The workweek will start off with two mornings in a row below freezing. Highs early week will be in the 50s, with a good amount of sunshine. Changes are expected midweek and beyond as temperatures, clouds, and rain chances all increase. A few showers will be possible Wednesday, but the greatest rain chance arrives overnight and on Thursday, as an area of low pressure passes nearby. Severe weather and thunderstorms are not a concern. Eventually, highs will get back to the 70s to conclude the workweek, with lows in the 40s.

– Balin

