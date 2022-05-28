Saturday PM Forecast: More sunshine coming your way

Still plenty of sunshine expected this weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Another clear, sunny day. Temperatures topping out in the upper 80s with lower humidity. Sunday will be a near repeat of Saturday. We will be waking up to temperatures in the 60s again. Humidity begins to sneak back into the area. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as well. Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 80s. The air quality alert has been extended into Sunday.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for Saturday and Sunday. Light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion and continued warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. You can help mitigate this issue and reduce emissions by driving less and refueling very early or very late in the day

Up Next: More sunshine is anticipated for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. Not much change in the forecast as we head into the workweek. Starting Monday waking up feeling comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be getting into the upper 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will continue to increase into the low 90s throughout the week. The humidity starts to increase as well making a few stray showers possible in the afternoon hours. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Thursday.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

