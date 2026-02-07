Saturday PM Forecast: Let the good times roll, winter takes a vacation

Winter will be on an extended vacation, and in its place will be spring-like weather! All of next week will feature above average temperatures with highs in the 70s.

Tonight & Tomorrow: This will be the last chilly night of the foreseeable future. Lows will get into the lower 40s under mainly clear skies. Wear jackets for any morning activities, but you will not need them for long! Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid-70s. Sunshine will dominate, although a few higher-level clouds will pass through. Overall, just perfect weather for outdoor activities, including the Mid City Gras parade!

Up Next: Next week will have above average temperatures each and every day. The workweek will start of with highs in the mid-70s, and lows in the low to mid-50s. This will eventually increase to the upper 70s, with lows in the upper 50s! Given that moisture levels will be on the rise, patchy areas of fog will be possible in the early morning hours.

As for rain chances, there are two distinct periods where rain is more likely. A quick moving disturbance will pass through late Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, only isolated showers are the expectation. The next timeframe is Friday and Saturday. Moisture levels will increase even more as a stronger disturbance takes shape. It's not even impossible we get a cold front passage. There is high uncertainty for this period currently, so rain coverage is held at 30% for now.

