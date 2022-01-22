38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturday PM Forecast: HARD FREEZE warning tonight, more sunshine on Sunday

38 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 7:00 PM January 22, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

The coldest air yet this season brings a hard freeze across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi tonight. Temperatures will be a few degrees colder than this morning, with most dropping to the lower and mid 20s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with highs rebounding to the mid 50s.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING will begin at 11pm Saturday for all of the WBRZ viewing area.

LOOKING AHEAD

A Gulf disturbance will bring widespread showers across the area late Monday, into Tuesday. Looking at the latest data, the heaviest rain may stay just off shore, keeping rainfall amounts manageable. A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in on Tuesday, keeping the winter chill around for the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton


