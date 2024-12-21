Saturday PM Forecast: Frost likely early Sunday, return of warmth by Christmas

The ingredients will be in place for a frosty Sunday morning across the Capital Area. Some areas will even dip below freezing. But into next week, the weather will reverse course. These changes will be felt by Christmas Day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and winds slackening, the ingredients will be in place for a cold and frosty night. Baton Rouge will see morning lows right around the freezing mark, with many Capital Area residents actually dipping below 32°. A light freeze is not off the table for the Capital City either. Should that occur, it would be the first time at Metro Airport this year. Even in spots that don't manage to hit freezing, frost is a likelihood due to less wind. Ensure that pets have a way to stay warm, and protect plants from frost and/or freeze damage. Clouds won't be an issue on Sunday. Full sunshine will help nudge air temperatures into the lower-60s by afternoon.

Up Next: Temperatures will moderate in the days leading up to Christmas. The full transition to a warmer pattern will be achieved on Christmas Eve as a warm front slides through the area. This will allow highs to return to the 70s. Late on the night of Christmas Eve, some showers will attempt to move in. These showers, and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder, could persist into Christmas Day. Although a washout is not expected at this time, prepare for occasional showers. Fortunately, there isn't much of a signal for severe weather on the holiday itself. Also understand that there's still some time for the finer details of the Christmas forecast to shift around. The overall rain coverage appears to lower the day after Christmas, but that's not the end of the warm and unsettled pattern. More round(s) of rain could arrive in the Friday-Saturday window.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

