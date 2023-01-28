Saturday PM Forecast: Expect several rounds of rain for Sunday

Make indoor plans for Sunday, everyone will see rain.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and dry time today because the forecast will be completely different for Sunday. Overnight tonight, winds will continue out of the south pumping warmer more moisture air into the area. Temperatures will struggle to fall into the upper-50s to start your Sunday. You will be waking up to overcast skies and showers will start creeping into the area just after sunrise. There will be several rounds of rain throughout the day with 1-3” of rain possible. Localized areas could pick up well over that. Flash flooding for low-lying areas is our main concern for Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the upper-60s in the afternoon and stay muggy and warm overnight near 59°.

Up Next: The rainy, muggy pattern will continue into the start of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will not be total washouts but there will be plenty of lingering moisture to help fuel some isolated showers in the afternoons. Temperatures will reach the low-70s in the afternoon hours and cool into the upper-50s overnight. There will be rain around the forecast but still plenty of dry time and sunshine in between the rain. By Wednesday, the cold front that moved through on Sunday will stall out over the Gulf coast bringing scattered showers into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Once the system finally moves out we will be much cooler and drier heading into your next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.