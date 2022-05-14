Latest Weather Blog
Saturday PM Forecast: Dry for now but showers moving in overnight
Showers moving in overnight.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: No showers yet today. Most of the showers will be coming in after sunset. These storms still have a chance of becoming severe. The main threats are gusty winds, hail, and potential street or poor drainage flooding. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Waking up Sunday we can expect clouds and some stray showers still lingering in our area. Once the rain moves out we will start to see a drying pattern in our forecast.
Up Next: Monday morning waking up in the high 60s with sunny skies. Our temperatures start to ramp up to the 90s next week. Monday to Friday we are looking at temperatures over 90°. With these summertime-like temperatures, summertime-like showers are always a possibility. If you see a pop-up shower it will likely be brief and in the afternoon hours.
The showers are wrapping up today. We are looking forward to a mostly sunny Sunday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
