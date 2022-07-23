Saturday PM Forecast: Dinner plans will not be interrupted by rain

Plenty of pools days in your forecast, but we will be dodging showers

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers already beginning to fizzle out across the area before dinner time. Partly sunny skies will be left behind as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will cool into the mid-70s across the area. Tomorrow morning we will be waking up to mostly sunny skies and some leftover moisture. Temperatures will heat into the mid-90s during the day, and as temperatures rise so do our rain chances. With a lot of excess moisture, heat index values will be something to watch as they climb into the triple digits during the peak daytime heating hours. If you see a shower then you will get a little relief from the heat. The showers and storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms regardless of strength will be brief. The evening hours will be dry with partly cloudy conditions. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s.

Monday the summertime pattern is back. Waking up to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rapidly rise into the mid-90s and showers begin to bubble up across the area during the afternoon hours. As the sunsets, the showers will begin to fizzle out. Expect this same pattern for most of the workweek. So far no one day is looking rainier than the rest. Each day you have an equal opportunity to see rain, although it is a low chance, summertime showers will be popping in and out of the area most afternoons.