Saturday Evening Forecast: Triple digit heat continues, New Heat Advisory Sunday

The Heat Advisory is set to expire at 6pm, but the heat is long from over. A new Heat Advisory begins at 10 am on Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Feels like temperatures will continue to be in the 90s until about 10 pm. A few isolated showers may clip the eastern most part of the viewing area, near Hammond. Otherwise, expect it to be muggy. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. There will be long periods of dry time on Sunday while scattered showers move in and out. Temperatures will trend near 92 degrees with a heat index near 100 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY will be active between 10 am and 7 pm. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun. Any showers on Sunday that bubble up may offer some brief relief from the heat. Sunday night, temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

***HEAT ADVISORY*** issued for Sunday for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Practice good sun and heat safety.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Each day next week will bring isolated to scattered showers with heat in between. Right now, the day with the highest rain coverage is expected to be Thursday. Overall, the second half of the week will trend a bit wetter. Although rain is in the forecast every day, not every area will see rain each day. Continue to check back in with the Weather Team each day for more details on the daily rain coverage. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

A disturbance off the coast of Florida now has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression. It has disorganized shower activity and the Hurricane Hunters are set to investigate later today if necessary. Areas on the east Florida coast may some increased shower activity due to this system. Click here to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center.

