Saturday AM forecast: Warm Saturday, rain possible Sunday

A chilly start to Saturday won’t last long as a quick warmup takes hold across the Capital Area. Temperatures rebound into the 70s this afternoon under increasing southerly flow. Light rain chances return Sunday, followed by a warm and mostly dry stretch heading toward Christmas.

Today and tonight: Saturday morning starts cool, with some locations dipping into the 30s around Baton Rouge. Temperatures rise quickly after sunrise as southerly winds return, pushing afternoon highs into the low to mid 70s. Tonight stays mild with increasing clouds and lows settling into the 50s, with only a slight chance of a sprinkle or two late.





Up Next: Sunday brings warmer and more humid conditions as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Scattered light showers are possible, especially during the afternoon, but rainfall amounts should remain light, generally under a quarter inch. By Monday, high pressure builds in, ending rain chances and setting up several days of unseasonably warm weather with highs in the 70s.

What to look out for: While no impactful weather is expected, patchy fog could develop at times late tonight or Sunday morning as moisture increases. The bigger story is the prolonged warmth ahead, temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through next week, with Christmas shaping up to be warm, humid, and dry.

