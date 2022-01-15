Saturday AM Forecast: Strong cold front moves in today, cold & breezy tonight

THIS WEEKEND



It is another busy forecast this weekend.



Passing showers are likely late morning, through the afternoon as a cold front swings through the area. A rumble of thunder or two is possible, but severe weather is not expected.



Temperatures will plummet once the front passes, from the mid-60s this morning to the 40s by the evening. A breezy north wind will make it FEEL like the 30s tonight.



As an area of low pressure drives eastward on Sunday morning, wrap around moisture and clouds in combination with temperatures in the low to mid 30s may wring out a few snow flurries – especially in southwest Mississippi and neighboring Florida Parishes. No major accumulations or impacts are expected.







LOOKING AHEAD



The roller coaster ride in temperatures continues into next week. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Tuesday, followed by another round of cold air at the end of the week. Rain chances will start to go up on Wednesday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.