Saturday AM Forecast: Rain in the forecast for the Mardi Gras weekend

Rain will be possible over the entire Mardi Gras weekend. Although the best chances for rain will be tomorrow, the day has been trending drier.

Today & Tonight: A slow-moving cold front will position itself across north Louisiana and Mississippi today. This is where the main areas of showers and thunderstorms will focus, well north and northwest of the Capital Area. Although clouds will stick around throughout the day, a few breaks in the clouds is possible. Any rain will stay limited across southeast Louisiana. Still, isolated showers will be possible. Lighting can not be ruled out with this activity. Temperature wise, it will be another warm day as highs could hit 80 degrees. Tonight, lows will bottom out around 65 degrees under cloudy skies. Isolated showers, and thunderstorms will be possible.

Up Next: The weak cold front, mentioned earlier, will approach the Capital Area on Sunday. This front is expected to stall. Where it stalls, is going to be very important to the forecast. Most of the precipitation will focus around this front, so where this front sets up will determine who gets the rain. Recent information suggest the stall may occur north of the I-10/12 corridor allowing for a lot of dry time in the Capital Area on Sunday. If this scenario plays out, high temperatures will hit the upper 70s. The approaching front will be close enough that outdoor events will need to pay careful attention to the forecast which still calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the total coverage and duration of rain has been trimmed back from what was previously thought. Even if the day catches a lot of dry time, any lightning at all poses a danger to those outside.

During the afternoon and evening, there could be an isolated severe thunderstorm. Ingredients point toward storms capable of gusty wind, hail and a brief tornado cannot ruled out as a possibility. By the time rain wraps up on Monday morning, about an inch or two of rain will have fallen.

Into the new week, skies will start to clear out with sun even possible by the end of Lundi Gras. Mardi Gras will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s. Generally, below average temperatures are anticipated for most of next week. Clouds will start to thicken again by Thursday but the next rain chance will hold off until at least Friday.

