Saturday AM Forecast: Partly sunny and dry weekend ahead

A mostly sunny and dry weekend ahead. Keeping with the 90 degree high trend, we will feel a noticeable difference in the humidity levels by Sunday morning. Rain chances remain sparse as we head into next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Today, humidity’s toll on us ends temporarily as dry air makes its way into the state later tonight. However, we’ll still have enough moisture in the atmosphere today where a spotty storm isn’t totally out of the question. That said, most of the rain will pop up closer to the coast. It’ll be warm on Saturday, with highs in the mid-90s. Tonight, lows will be near 70 degrees accompanied by mostly clear skies.

Up Next: Once a dry air mass encompasses our area later tonight, highs for next week will remain in the 90’s but with a much more comfortable feel to them. Into next week we will not be seeing much precipitation on the forecast which will not help our drought conditions in SE Louisiana.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed in the central Atlantic between the Cabo Verde islands and the Lesser Antilles. The storm is moving northwest at 14 mph and will gradually strengthen this weekend. Currently it has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, which is only a few mph short of Tropical Storm criteria. Fifteen will likely become a tropical storm later today, taking the name Nigel once that happens. We expect the storm to attain hurricane status next week.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee is still a massive storm with sustained winds of 80mph moving North at 25 mph. Lee poses a large threat as it is expected to bring storm force winds, 1-3 feet of storm surge, and 1-6 inches of rain to the New England and Atlantic Canada region during the next 48 hours .

Tropical Storm Margot continues to move very slowly. The storm will make a slow loop over the north-central Atlantic in the coming days. By the middle part of next week, we expect the storm to accelerate east toward the Azores.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

