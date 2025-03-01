Saturday AM Forecast: Great weekend of weather ahead, Mardi Gras will have some issues

The weather this weekend is about as good as you are going get here in southeast Louisiana. Moving into next week, our next storm system will approach, and likely cause some issues on Mardi Gras.

The Weekend: Get outside and enjoy the pleasant conditions! There are not too many weekends that are as good as this one in the weather department. Highs today will reach into the upper 70s under sunny skies. A weak front will move through later this evening. Lows will be relatively unchanged, and still bottom out in the mid 40s. Highs for Sunday on the other hand, will be about five degrees cooler. It will also be a mainly sunny day, with only a few high and thin clouds.

Next Impact, Next Week: Conditions will begin to change as we head into next week. A warm front will lift through the region on Monday, leading to higher humidity and more clouds. Our next storm system will be organizing to our west. This system will affect us on Tuesday, unfortunately on Mardi Gras. Guidance has continued to trend faster with the arrival of the line of storms. This means there is now a chance that most of the thunderstorm activity will be during the day, with clearing overnight. Outside of the storms, it will be very windy. Sustained winds will be 20-30 mph, with gust up to 40-50 mph. As you can imagine, the combination of thunderstorms and windy conditions will cause a lot of problems for parades. Now lets talk about the severe weather threat. There looks to be an overlap of ingredients for strong to severe storms on Tuesday. The latest outlook now has the entire viewing area under the "possible" risk for severe weather, with the "greater chance" category clipping some of the northern portions of the viewing area. Its still a bit early for exact specifics, but as of right now, all severe hazards look to be on the table.

Upper-level ridging and high pressure will build by Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to pleasant weather conditions once again. It will not last for long, as our next storm system will move through late week into the weekend.

