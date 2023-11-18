Saturday AM Forecast: Great weather for any outdoor plans this weekend before storms arrive on Monday

Drier air will begin to filter into southeast Louisiana today which will finally get rid of most of the clouds. This will make way for a pleasant weekend before storms arrive on Monday.

Today & Tonight: While we started off today with a lot of cloud cover, most of this will go away as dry air filters into the region. Skies will turn mostly sunny by the late afternoon. Tailgaters will be delighted to pleasant weather with temperatures topping out in the mid 70's. The temperature will quickly drop as the sun sets and we will bottom out at a chilly 45 degrees for tomorrow's morning low.

Up Next: Sunday will be another pleasant day with temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. This will all change on Monday.

A warm front will pass during the day on Monday which will initiate some showers. After it passes, we will warm up a fair amount for Monday afternoon. Showers and perhaps a few storms will be possible as the day progresses. A strong cold front will arrive Monday night. Storms will form along this front and some could be strong to severe.

Since we are several days out, details could still shift around a bit. This is especially true as to where the greatest severe threat sets up. Be sure to keep up to date with the Storm Station as new information comes in. We’ll have a much better idea how things will pan out in the coming days. After the front, temperatures drop off. This sets us up for a much chillier Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tropics: A broad trough of low pressure located near the southeastern Bahamas, former Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although development of this system is no longer anticipated, areas of heavy rain are expected to continue through Sunday across portions of Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. These rains are likely to produce flash flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

-- Balin

