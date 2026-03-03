72°
Latest Weather Blog
New signage placed on the Mississippi Riverfront to highlight history of river
BATON ROUGE - The Downtown Development District unveiled new signage alongside the Mississippi Riverfront on Tuesday morning.
The signage educates visitors on how the river shaped Baton Rouge and highlights early Native American settlements, the development of the levee system and the river's lasting impact on the city.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Public Service Commission candidates speak to voters at summit
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department investigating three grass fires in the same neighborhood
-
Bicyclist struck by BRPD officer traveling 83 mph in a 25-mph zone...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Louisiana education department says it is addressing special education concerns from federal...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman