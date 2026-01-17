Saturday AM forecast: Get ready for a blustery day; staying cold all weekend

A cold front has moved through with cooler air settling in behind it. Any showers exit early, while much colder air arrives late tonight into Sunday morning.

Today and tonight: Saturday starts cloudy, with conditions turning drier by late morning. Despite some breaks in the clouds, cooler air filtering in behind the front will keep afternoon highs mostly in the 50s. Winds turn northerly and increase at times, reinforcing the cooler feel through the day.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Tonight, temperatures drop quickly as colder and drier air pours in. Areas north of the metro may dip into the upper 20s to low 30s near daybreak Sunday, while locations farther south fall into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds may linger at times, but overall conditions remain mostly dry as the bulk of the precipitation stays southeast of the region. A snowflake or two is possible, but that’s about it.

Up Next: Sunday through early next week stays chilly but quiet as high pressure settles over the region. Overnight lows remain below freezing for many areas, with afternoon highs largely in the 50s. A warming trend begins midweek, with temperatures climbing closer to normal by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances return later next week as the next system approaches.

What to look out for: A very low chance of flurries exists late Saturday night into early Sunday north of I-12 and east of I-55, but any precipitation would be extremely light with no accumulation expected. Wind chills late tonight and early Sunday morning could briefly approach advisory levels. Cold overnight temperatures will impact sensitive vegetation and outdoor pets.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.