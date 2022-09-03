Saturday AM Forecast: First weekend of college football and we have some rain in the forecast

First weekend of football across the Capital Area, some showers and storms in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms developing along the Louisiana coast early this morning will begin to surge northward into the Capital Area by lunchtime today. Widespread showers are expected. Showers and storms have the potential to produce a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. With shower activity beginning earlier, temperatures will top out in the high-80s today. Showers will begin to fizzle out as the sun begins to set. Overnight some cloud cover will linger and temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

Up Next: Sunday starting with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s. A break in the cloud cover will allow for temperatures to hit the high-80s during the afternoon hours. As temperatures heat up, showers and storms will begin to bubble up across the area. Not expecting a total washout for your Sunday but a stronger storm is possible. Into the overnight hours, temperatures will fall into the low-70s and starting Monday morning the wet pattern continues. Monday morning will start off muggy, but very quickly the sun will come out and clouds will begin to dissipate. Temperatures will creep near 90 degrees and showers will begin popping back into the forecast during the afternoon hours. Scattered showers in the forecast but not a total washout for the start of your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Not tracking any threats for the local viewing area. Tropical cyclone formation is not expected for the next 5 days.