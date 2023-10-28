Saturday AM Forecast: Dense fog and warm temperatures for the weekend before big pattern change

Highs for the weekend are going to be a near record 88 degrees. Dense fog will once again be possible tomorrow morning before a strong cold front arrives on Monday.

Today & Tonight: Today's weather is going to be very similar to the weather we have seen the past week. It will be warm with a high around 88 degrees and there will partly sunny skies. Moisture will be very low so there will be no chance of rain. We will dip down into the mid 60's tonight with dense fog once again being a possibility.

Up Next: Sunday is going to be rinse and repeat in terms of weather. The big pattern change comes on Monday. A cold front will enter during the day which will bring with it some rain chances and a lot cooler temperatures. The best chance for some rain is going to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. Rain coverage is held at 20% for now. High temperatures are only going to max out around 62 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. Low temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday morning could reach the 30's.

The Tropics: Tammy has now reformed into a tropical system. It has max sustained winds of 50 mph. It will drift to the east into the open Atlantic which means it is no threat to the United States.

We are also closely watching another area of potential development in the Caribbean. At this time the area has a low chance of formation over the next 7 days.

-- Balin

